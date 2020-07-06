Linda Joan Foncannon Tucker



Linda Joan Foncannon Tucker, 85, passed away at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville on July 3, 2020. The cause of death was complications from a stroke suffered a month earlier. Linda was a dedicated wife and mother, a career music educator and choir director, an advocate for persons with disabilities, and a lifelong Christian.



Born in Vincennes on October 4, 1934, Linda was the daughter of Horace Adrian Foncannon and Virgie Marie Swayne Foncannon. She was the last surviving sibling among Virginia "Gidge" Reel, Jane Smith, and Horace A. "Hoss" Foncannon, Jr.



Linda graduated from Vincennes Lincoln High School in 1953. She attended the Cincinnati Conservatory and Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, graduating from IU with degrees in Music Performance and Music Education in 1958. While at IU, Linda sang with the Indiana Belles, including performing for armed forces troops and dignitaries on a tour of the Far East. She sang roles in numerous IU operas and performed the National Anthem at an early IU Little 500 bicycle race. She was a member of the Delta Gamma and Kappa Kappa Kappa sororities.



Linda's decades-long teaching career began with the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township in Indianapolis in 1958. She then taught for the Oak Park, Illinois public schools, before returning to her home town. Linda was a Professor of Music at Vincennes University for 35 years, retiring in 2000. She also served for 35 years as Choir Director at First United Methodist Church of Vincennes. During that time, Linda shared her talent and love of music with hundreds of private voice students.



Linda married Clyde Allen Tucker in 1959. Their marriage was for 44 years, until Clyde's death in 2004. Linda is survived by her son David Tucker and daughter in-law Emily Drage Tucker of Indianapolis, daughter Amy Harris of Vincennes, granddaughter Caroline Tucker of New York City, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.



Linda asked that memorial contributions be made to the Vincennes University Foundation's Linda J. Tucker Scholarship, a fund which has provided full and partial-tuition scholarships to dozens of VU students since her retirement. Memorial contributions can also be made to First United Methodist Church of Vincennes, Vincennes YMCA, or Vincennes Salvation Army.



Out of concern for the health and safety of family and friends over COVID-19, a drive-through, contactless calling will occur under the north side portico of First United Methodist Church of Vincennes, located at Fourth & Perry Streets, on Thursday July 9, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm. A virtual funeral service will be available online on the First United Methodist Church of Vincennes Facebook Page, beginning on Friday July 10, 2020, at 10 am.









