1/1
Linda Kay Newlin
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Newlin

Beech Grove - Linda Kay Newlin, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, entered into eternal rest at the age of 77 on September 22, 2020. A resident of Beech Grove she was born on June 22, 1943 in Indianapolis, to the late Joseph E. and Doris A. (Stevens) Sellars.

Linda enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, camping, fishing, lottery tickets, and penny slots. She loved music and dancing. We will always remember her sweet laugh that always made others smile.

Linda leaves behind to treasure her memory, her husband of 43 years, Charles "Charlie" Newlin; children, Tammy Mulinaro, Kelly Newlin, Crystal Nixon, and Heather Stevens; two stepchildren, Tracy and Donnie; three sisters, Donna, Teresa, and Gail and brother, Larry; 15 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe and mother, Doris.

A Celebration of Linda's life will be conducted at Faith Community Church on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to American Stroke Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Faith Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved