Linda Kay Newlin
Beech Grove - Linda Kay Newlin, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, entered into eternal rest at the age of 77 on September 22, 2020. A resident of Beech Grove she was born on June 22, 1943 in Indianapolis, to the late Joseph E. and Doris A. (Stevens) Sellars.
Linda enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, camping, fishing, lottery tickets, and penny slots. She loved music and dancing. We will always remember her sweet laugh that always made others smile.
Linda leaves behind to treasure her memory, her husband of 43 years, Charles "Charlie" Newlin; children, Tammy Mulinaro, Kelly Newlin, Crystal Nixon, and Heather Stevens; two stepchildren, Tracy and Donnie; three sisters, Donna, Teresa, and Gail and brother, Larry; 15 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe and mother, Doris.
A Celebration of Linda's life will be conducted at Faith Community Church on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to American Stroke Association
