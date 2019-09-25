|
Linda Kay (Ferrell) Watts
Fishers - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Linda Kay Watts (Ferrell), our loving and devoted mother, wife, Nanda, and friend. She died peacefully in her home on September 23 in Fishers, Indiana at the age of 76.
Linda was born on January 13, 1943 in Hagerstown, Indiana to Howard and Violet Ferrell. She graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1961. She completed nursing school while raising three sons in 1979. Linda was compassionate and had a knack for not only healing the body, but also the soul of her patients. She was a wonderful nurse and caretaker, applying many of the lessons she learned raising three boys and managing a bustling household.
Linda loved to cook, bake, and surround herself with family and friends. A true chocoholic with an insatiable sweet-tooth, she perfected the chocolate inside-outside cake and was known to never leave a recipe alone until it had her special touch. Nothing ever had enough garlic, or onion, and when baking there was always room for a few more chocolate chips—always. Never one to shy away from glamour and glitz, she loved to create beautiful ceramic, stained glass, and fabric works of art to decorate her home.
Linda adored marine life animals such as dolphins and whales. Splashes of aquamarine décor could be found in every room of her house. She loved feeding her hummingbirds and sitting on her porch with a cup of coffee, and in the evening, she sometimes enjoyed a toddy (or two).
Linda is survived by her dedicated husband, George Watts, son and late wife Shayne and Janice Dye, son and wife Kevin and Jennifer Watts, son and partner Sean Watts and Jennifer Bolhman, granddaughter Kayleigh Graul (Eric), granddaughter and grandson Natalie and Travis Watts, and great grandson Alexander Graul.
In honoring Linda's last requests, family and friends will gather where food and memories will be shared. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to a charity of your choosing.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019