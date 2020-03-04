Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Lighthouse Landings Apt Clubhouse
6640 Heron Neck Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
Linda L. Cordaro


1940 - 2020
Linda L. Cordaro Obituary
Linda L. Cordaro

Linda L. Cordaro, 79, passed away on February 24, 2020. Linda was born July 30, 1940 to the late Helen and John Hole. Linda loved life and was always open to new ideas and adventures. She had a great sense of humor and a tremendous wit. She shared her passion for great books and music with her children, all of whom survive, David (Angela) Cordaro, Leslie (Mark) Chastain, Karen Goldman, and Mary Katherine Cordaro. Linda has 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Linda is preceded in death by her siblings, Lilas, Chuck, Sondra, Marilyn, and David. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held Mar 7, 2020 at 2PM at Lighthouse Landings Apt Clubhouse, 6640 Heron Neck Dr., Indianapolis, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
