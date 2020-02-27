|
|
Linda L. (Pierce) Harris, 69, of Port Orange, Fl, previously of Indianapolis, IN passed away February 23, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will also be held in the mortuary at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Interment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020