Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Linda L. (Pierce) Harris Obituary
Linda L. (Pierce) Harris, 69, of Port Orange, Fl, previously of Indianapolis, IN passed away February 23, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will also be held in the mortuary at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Interment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
