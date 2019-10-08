Services
Linda L. Hillenburg


1952 - 2019
Linda L. Hillenburg Obituary
Linda L. Hillenburg

Indianapolis - 67, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born June 18, 1952 to Robert and Irma Coombs. She married Roger N. Hillenburg, August 6, 1971, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger N. Hillenburg; mother, Irma (Boucher) Coombs; daughters, Heather Griggs (Larry), Melissa Hillenburg (John) and Courtney Granados (Juan); siblings, Sharon Bridwell, Charles Coombs and Tom Coombs; and grandchildren, Taryn, Abbie, Shelby, Zach, Maddie, Bailey, Alex, Skylar, Mathew and Kaleb. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and brothers, Bobby and Mike Coombs. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
