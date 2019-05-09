Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Linda L. Smith


1951 - 2019
Linda L. Smith Obituary
Linda L. Smith

Boggstown - Linda L. Smith, 67, of Boggstown, Indiana, passed away May 7, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1951 in Lexington, Tennessee as the daughter of Billy Scott and Opal Manuel.

After graduating high school, Linda went to work for GM Truck and Bus where she later retired. She loved vacationing in Florida, dancing, and gardening. Her greatest love of all was her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her parents listed above, husband of 32 years, Bobby Smith; sons: Curtiss Simmons, David Simmons, Richard Smith; and 18 grand and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10am, also at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019
