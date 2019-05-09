|
Linda L. Smith
Boggstown - Linda L. Smith, 67, of Boggstown, Indiana, passed away May 7, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1951 in Lexington, Tennessee as the daughter of Billy Scott and Opal Manuel.
After graduating high school, Linda went to work for GM Truck and Bus where she later retired. She loved vacationing in Florida, dancing, and gardening. Her greatest love of all was her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her parents listed above, husband of 32 years, Bobby Smith; sons: Curtiss Simmons, David Simmons, Richard Smith; and 18 grand and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10am, also at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019