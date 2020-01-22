|
Linda Leary, 88, passed away January 20, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis to Elmer and Ida Wohlfeld on June 15, 1931. Linda attended Indiana University, where she studied stage production.
She began working for Blue Cross Blue Shield and initiated the first immunization program in the city. She also organized health fairs around Monument Circle. Linda then took a position working for Dick Lugar and initiated the first daycare center serving underprivileged children, located at sixteenth and Delaware. Linda also worked at The Cities Training Program for high school dropouts. In addition, she had been the president of King Cola Midwest in Saint Louis and Kansas City.
Linda instilled the importance of family, and she also valued contributing to local organizations in Indianapolis. Her involvement in the city was impressive. She had served as president of the League of Woman Voters at the local and state level, as well as President of The National Council of Jewish Women, and was an active volunteer for The Children's Museum, Indianapolis Zoo, St. Vincent Hospice, and Planned Parenthood. Linda also served on the Festival of Music committee and was involved with the Indianapolis Symphony. She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and also served as a board member of the Temple Sisterhood.
Linda is survived by her sister, Sybil (Shelby); four children, Richard (Bella), Paul, Barbara, and Andrew (Christina); eight grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan), Rachel, Marc, Tori, Mia, Sebastian, Casper, and Mads; and two great grandchildren, Harrison and Isla.
Linda lived at Marquette Manor for the past ten years. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Instead of flowers, donations could be made to The Marquette Employee Fund, 8140 Township Line Road Indianapolis, IN 46260 (317-875-9700) or to St Vincent Hospice, 8450 North Payne Road, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46268 (317-829-2124).
She will be remembered for her strength, leadership skills, and compassion.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020