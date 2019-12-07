|
|
Linda Lee Burnett
Indianapolis - Linda Lee Burnett, 78, Indianapolis passed away December 5, 2019. Linda was born January 2, 1941 to the late Lester and Virginia (Townsend) Kersey in Indianapolis. Linda had previously been employed as a secretary with P.R. Mallory.
Linda is survived by her husband James Burnett, children James E. (Jessica) Burnett III, Janea Gardner, Kevin J. (Stephanie) Burnett, and Jon R. (Carrie) Burnett; brother Jim Kersey; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service for Linda will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at One Christian Church, 2901 E. Banta Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. Calling will be from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. Arrangements by Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Online condolences maybe extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019