Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Linda Louise (Godsey) Wedding


1938 - 2019
Linda Louise (Godsey) Wedding Obituary
Linda Louise Wedding (nee Godsey)

Indianapolis - Linda Louise Wedding (nee Godsey), age 81 of Indianapolis, died peacefully Nov. 7, 2019 succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Linda was born in Connersville, Ind. Jan. 4, 1938 to the late Charles Thomas Godsey and Grace (Godsey) Henry. The youngest of three children, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Widau, and brother, Ben Godsey.

Linda received bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Ball State and Butler University respectively. Linda was active in her sorority, Delta Zeta, and was honored as Miss Muncie Beautiful in the 1950s. Following undergrad, Linda married David Stevenson Wedding of Liberty, Ind. Dec. 23, 1959. Prior to settling in Indianapolis, Linda taught two years in Connersville followed by 30 years of teaching 7th and 8th grade language arts in Indianapolis Public Schools.

Late in her life, Linda met her companion Pericles "Perry" Tsombanis. The couple shared time together in Indianapolis and Raleigh, NC until Perry's death in November 2014.

Linda is survived by her former husband David Stevenson Wedding, her four children Steven Edgar Wedding, Matthew Stevenson Wedding, Susan Mary Wedding-Holladay and Julie Ann Scott, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery Saturday, Nov. 23 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Linda requested gifts be made in her name to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
