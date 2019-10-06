|
Linda M. Larson
Nineveh, IN. - Linda M. (Carlson) Larson 71 of Nineveh, IN. passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Services on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6PM till 8PM at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019