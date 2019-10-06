Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Larson Obituary
Linda M. Larson

Nineveh, IN. - Linda M. (Carlson) Larson 71 of Nineveh, IN. passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Services on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6PM till 8PM at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now