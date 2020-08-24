Linda McFarland



Pendleton - Linda Marie (Brooks) McFarland, 74, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Linda was born July 22, 1946, to Delbert Calvin and Mary (Graybill) Brooks in Noblesville, Indiana, on her dad's birthday. She attended the old Bethlehem grade school in Fall Creek Twp, Hamilton Co., the original Fall Creek elementary school, and graduated as a member of the first graduating class of Mt. Vernon High School in 1964.



She was employed at the old Western Electric plant for 10 years. While there, she married Jim McFarland on May 11th, 1968, and they celebrated their 52nd anniversary this past spring. She "retired" from Western Electric in 1974 to start and raise their family.



Linda enjoyed music, reading, watching musicals, British period dramas and Hallmark movies, eating movie popcorn and sno castles, doing Zumba and Pilates, swimming (and floating), roller coasters, playing board games, studying the Bible, going to the library, all things Christmas, and most of all spending time with her family.



She was a strong follower of the Lord, and participated in numerous Bible studies over the years. She was a 32-year member of the Pendleton First United Methodist church, played in the church hand bell choir, and served as treasurer of the United Methodist Women and the Circle of Faith Sunday school class.



Linda is survived by her loving husband, Jim; daughters Shannon (Bill) Ramsey, and Trisha McFarland; granddaughter Daphne Bean Letherer; grandsons Dylan Letherer, Cooper Ramsey and R.J. Ramsey; sister Beth (Don) Garner, Venice, Florida; brothers Dave (Ruth Ann) Brooks, Lexington, KY; Kevin Brooks, Sarasota, Florida; brother-in-law Jerry McFarland, McCordsville; sister-in-law Mary Jo Apple, Mt. Juliet, TN; many nephews and nieces; and her faithful dog, Keeper. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Steven in 1995; her sister and brother-in-law Luana (Brooks) and Keith Wellman; sister-in-law Nadine Brooks; sister-in-law Jane (Graham) (Dunham) Duffin; and father and mother-in-law Floyd and Laura McFarland.



She leaves behind a legacy of love; patience; strength; compassion; warmth; friendship; laughter; delicious potato salad, ham salad and chocolate chip cookies; and beautiful penmanship. She will be greatly missed every day.



Due to the current situation, the family will be having a private service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Pendleton First United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to Seals Funeral Home, Fortville.









