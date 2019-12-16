|
Linda S. Elkins Sanneman
Indianapolis - 75, passed away December 12, 2019. She was born December 19, 1943 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Wayne and Bernice Adams Elkins. She married Anthony J. Sanneman on October 29, 1966, and he preceded her in death in 2017. Linda graduated from St. Rose Academy and worked in administration at Sears (Greenwood) for 25 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227. She will be buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Linda is survived by her children; Andrea L. Sanneman (Lior Ben-Ami) of Wilmington, N.C., Scott A. Sanneman (Wendy); grandchildren, Madison, Shane and Tess Sanneman; siblings, Barbara Schneider, Rita Gladding, Sheila Elkins, Kenny Elkins, Debra Napier and Leesa Lyles. She is preceded in death by siblings, Donna Patterson, Michael Elkins, Gary Elkins, Pamela Case, Becky Lehman and Tom Elkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227. www.shirleybrothers.com.
