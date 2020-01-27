|
Linda S. Farrar
Fishers - Linda S. Farrar passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born in Anderson, IN on October 8, 1945 to the late Wilfred and Elizabeth "Betty" (Hertle) Beher. During her career, Linda worked as a teacher and social worker. Linda was a partner in a catering business, where she got to exercise her love of cooking. She also enjoyed gardening and playing cards - especially Euchre and Bridge with the members of her card club. Linda was a talented seamstress, creating beautiful costumes for her daughters over the years. She loved music, especially opera, singing and playing the piano and violin in her youth. As a lover of art and art history, she very much enjoyed being part of the Art Study Club. Linda was also a dog lover, but what Linda loved most, was spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Stephen Michael Farrar, DDS. She is survived by her daughters, Jenn Farrar Jackson (Michael) and Ashley M. Farrar (Fonda Bosemer); siblings: Debra Kraay (Ken) and David Beher; and her nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis), with a gathering to follow until 3pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020