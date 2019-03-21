|
|
Linda S. (Murray) Ringham
Indianapolis - Linda S. (Murray) Ringham, 63, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
The Reverend Tim Vanderbaan and Deacon Ron Pirau will conduct a "Celebration of Life" service on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saints Francis and Clare Catholic Church, 5901 Olive Branch Road, Greenwood, IN where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Ennichement will take place at Saints Francis and Clare Catholic Church Columbarium in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Church and Chapel - Funeral and Cremation services in Greenwood, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com . Information at 317-881-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019