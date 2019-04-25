|
|
Linda (Hart) Shires
Indianapolis - 71, passed away Dec. 17, 2018. Linda is survived by her husband, Gregory Shires, brothers Larry (Virginia "Ann") Hart, Ronald (Judi) Hart, Daniel (Judy) Hart, Stephen Hart, and sisters Carol Hart and Sherrie (Bobby) Smalling.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Linda's honor on Sat., April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Gilead Church, 6019 E. State Road 144, Mooresville, IN 46158. Family will begin receiving visitors at 1:00 pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to organizations of which envelopes and forms will be provided at the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019