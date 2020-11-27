Linda Sue Becher
Indianapolis - Linda Sue Becher, age 72, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1948.
She is survived by her three children Andrew, Lisa (Helton), and Marc along with 6 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Brigitte Parham, father Paul, and brother Michael.
Per the current restrictions of COVID-19, a service is not scheduled at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
for the Becher family. Donations can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.