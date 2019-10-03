Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue (Jackson) Crow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue (Jackson) Crow Obituary
Graveside services for Linda Sue (Jackson) Crow, 74, will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m.

She is survived by daughters Dorene (David) Philpot (Galveston, TX), Diane Archer (Avon, IN), and Dawn Monica (Greg) Cooper (Mooresville, IN) & son Devan Crow of Milton, FL. She also is survived by mother Elsie Carter and brother Rodney (Mary) Carter. She has 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son Wayne Keith Jackson Jr.

She was born 02-16-45 in Indiana and has lived in Milton, Florida for many years.

She was a salesperson for Prepaid Legal Services most recently.

She passed away after a lengthy illness on Oct. 1, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now