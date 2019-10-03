|
|
Graveside services for Linda Sue (Jackson) Crow, 74, will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m.
She is survived by daughters Dorene (David) Philpot (Galveston, TX), Diane Archer (Avon, IN), and Dawn Monica (Greg) Cooper (Mooresville, IN) & son Devan Crow of Milton, FL. She also is survived by mother Elsie Carter and brother Rodney (Mary) Carter. She has 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son Wayne Keith Jackson Jr.
She was born 02-16-45 in Indiana and has lived in Milton, Florida for many years.
She was a salesperson for Prepaid Legal Services most recently.
She passed away after a lengthy illness on Oct. 1, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019