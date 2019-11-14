|
|
Linda Sue Henderson
Indianapolis - 71, passed away November 11, 2019. The Lord has taken her home. She was born on August 4, 1948 in Lafayette, IN. as the daughter of Raymond F. and Mary Helen Cook.
She loved being a mother to her 2 children and a grandmother to her 4 grandkids. For 25 years she enjoyed going to SeaNest Village in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. with her beloved sisters and friends. She loved the outdoors and hiking. Her sense of humor put smiles on peoples faces all throughout her life.
Linda is survived by her 2 children: Brian Lindstrom and Krista Raney; her 4 grandchildren: Kailyn, Ryan, Kate, Sara; and her sisters: Marcia (John) Haartje and Marti Pacini.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Cook; her sister, Judi Breeden; and her 2nd husband, Ronald E. Henderson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 12p.m. at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46229.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Humane Society of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019