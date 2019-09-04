Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Connection Pointe Christian Church
1800 N. Green St.
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Linda Sue Leedy Obituary
Linda Sue Leedy

Zionsville - Linda Sue Leedy, 72, of Zionsville, Indiana died Friday, August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Linda was born and raised in Tyler, Texas to William and Edna Martin. Her mother preceded her in death.

Linda moved to Indiana shortly after getting married. After raising her two daughters, Linda received an associate degree in Early Childhood from Butler University. In 1986, she opened her first licensed daycare center, Riviera Daycare and Preschool, and then opened her second, Riviera Children's Center, in 1991. She also enjoyed antiques and co-owned and operated a Zionsville Antique store on Main Street for many years.

Linda was confirmed in faith as a young woman. She will be remembered most for her caring, generous nature and being "Grandma". Linda also enjoyed good food and going to movies.

She was an avid bridge player and was a highly ranked Gold Life Master. She was a member of the Sages Garden Club and enjoyed wildlife, especially bird watching.

Linda is survived by her brother Carl "Dewayne" Martin, daughters Deana Edenburn and Denise Leonard, her beloved grandchildren Austin, Lauren and Abigail Edenburn, and Dean and Grace Witham as well as many cousins and close friends.

Visitation will be from 4-8pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville. A service of celebration will be held at 11am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg. Burial will follow the service at Zionsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to IU Simon Cancer Center or Indiana Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be left at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
