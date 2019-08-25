|
|
Linda Sue Walls
Indianapolis - Linda Sue Walls was born on New Year's Eve 1952 and departed this world on July 25th 2019. The second of four girls, Linda grew up on a small family farm in south Indianapolis. Weekends were spent at the family cottage on Lake Shafer, fishing and water-skiing. As a teenager she traveled to Haiti for a service trip with church. A Franklin Central graduate ('71), Linda held a variety of administrative and retail positions throughout her career. She loved Nascar, reading novels on the front porch, and country music. She was a devoted sister, aunt, and friend who always sent holiday cards and took pictures of family at every opportunity. She retired to Florida to care for her parents, now deceased: James U. and Margaret Ann Hendrick (Frost). Though she missed Indiana and White Castle, she got to spend plenty of time wearing flip flops in the sunshine and caring for her dad's schnauzer. Linda had an easy and friendly smile, as well as an extensive collection of snowman figurines. Her initials: L.S.W. translated into her frequent screen name and favorite nickname: Little Short Woman. She was kind down to her soul and never missed an opportunity to say, "Love you!"
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019