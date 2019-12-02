|
Linden H. Swift
Plainfield - Linden H Swift, 89, of Plainfield, Indiana went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2019. Linden was born in Mansfield, Illinois on January 4, 1930 the eighth of nine children to Howard and Clarice Swift. He was preceded in death by his parents, eight sisters, his grandson Jake and his dear companion Rubye Creech. He is survived by his son Brian (Sheri), daughter Julie, granddaughters Alison Swift and Jade Hobby, grandsons Brian Swift, Marc West and Scott West and friends too numerous to count. In 1932, his family moved to Newton Stewart, Indiana after losing nearly everything in the depression. He spent the better part of his young life there. The difficulties his family had during this time left an indelible mark on him leaving him with a strong work ethic and frugal nature. At an early age, he began working to help support his family. His work life included working on a dairy farm, a clerk at a grocery store, night janitor, tile cutter, truck driver and collector. The family later moved to Indianapolis where he graduated from Southport High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant at the conclusion of the conflict. In 1956, he joined the Indiana State Police as a Morse code operator and later was instrumental in developing the Indiana computerized law enforcement information system and writing the first operations manual for that system. Linden retired from the State Police after 21 years of service and began a career with the Indiana Department of Welfare and later the Department of Correction in the data processing and communication areas. After retiring from State government duties in 1996, he did some consulting work, served as Director of Capital Plus Credit Union, was on the board of the Hendricks County Habitat for Humanity and was Chairman of Indiana's E-911 committee. Linden was active in local organizations and politics. He coached several Plainfield youth football, basketball and baseball teams, was President of the Plainfield PTA and the Red Pride Booster Club, was a member of the Plainfield Optimist Club, the Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 145 and the Avon Writers Group. He was elected as a delegate to the Republican state convention 15 times, was a Republican Precinct Committeeman for 20 years, served on the Hendrick's County council and was named Hendricks County Republican Man of the Year. After wondering how he would spend his time after retiring, he wrote his first book. Since that time, he published 11 more books, wrote and published a few songs that became a CD, was active on social media and tried his hand as a blogger. He was a believer in stepping outside of one's comfort zone, regardless of age, and trying new experiences, particularly if in so doing brings you closer to your creator. With that in mind and at 75 years of age, he completed the roughly 500 mile Walk of St James which passes through northern Spain and southern France. Navigating the difficult terrain led to several falls, multiple injuries and a weight loss of 20 pounds. Still feeling his injuries that remained after his trek, he undertook a mission related trip to Austria two years later. Shortly thereafter, Linden began making plans to climb Africa's highest peak; Mount Kilimanjaro. This plan was quickly scuttled at the urging of his family and friends. A much safer alternative, Linden decided, was to run for President of the United States. He entered the New Hampshire primary and, despite securing an astonishing 18 votes, was narrowly defeated by Mitt Romney who brought in about 98,000. His most impressive accomplishment was his skill as a father. His humble and gracious nature, ability to love, coach, discipline, sacrifice, provide, support and forgive will be lessons his family will never forget. He was a fountain of wisdom and the family's go to source of advice. His love for his family was undeniable and he stated it often. His quick wit and self-deprecating humor will be greatly missed. His strong faith in God provides comfort as we know we will see him again. The family would like to thank his network of friends whose contribution to the quality of his life is immeasurable, the members and staff of Plainfield Christian Church, where he was a member for more than 50 years, the doctors and nurses in the medical unit at Hendricks Regional Hospital, Plainfield Chick Fil A and the staff at Goody's restaurant in Plainfield. Special thanks to Jonathan Hollis and the staff at Cumberland Trace who have treated him with the love and compassion typically reserved for a family member. It is impossible to put into words how grateful we are for you. We also thank Heart to Heart Hospice for the gentle touch, comfort, and care they provided him in his final days. Friends are cordially invited to visit on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at the Plainfield Christian Church, (800 North Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, Indiana 46168). Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm in the church. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Benevolence Ministry, in Linden's name, at Plainfield Christian Church, (800 North Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, Indiana 46168).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019