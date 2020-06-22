Linton Ward
Brownsburg - Linton Lewis Ward
86, of Brownsburg, IN, passed away from this life on June 20, 2020. He was born June 8, 1934 to William Jasper and Bertha Ward. He was one of twelve children. All but one preceded him in death. He has one surviving sister, Nancy Clossey of Plainfield, IN.
Linton was a farmer for 45 years, following in the footsteps of his father. He also drove a school bus for 33 years for Brownsburg Community School Corporation. He was instrumental in creating the Brownsburg Bus Driver's Association and held the office of its President for many years.
Linton was a long-time member of Brownsburg Church of Christ and was a deacon for a number of years. He also served a few years on the Hendricks County Fair Board and also as a 4-H leader.
He graduated from Brownsburg High School in 1952. In 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Johnson, who survives. He is also survived by six children: Jeff (Judy) Corey, Cindy (Rocky) Turner, Keith (Lisa) Ward, Kent (Joanie) Ward, Connie (Tony) Hadley, Tina (Steve) Estridge; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wed. June 24 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Funeral services will be at 11am Thursday June 25 at the Brownsburg Church of Christ, 3300 Hornaday Rd., Brownsburg, IN. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Linton's family would like to thank all the staff at Brownsburg Health Care and I.U. West Hospital for the loving care they gave to him the last two years. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Brownsburg - Linton Lewis Ward
86, of Brownsburg, IN, passed away from this life on June 20, 2020. He was born June 8, 1934 to William Jasper and Bertha Ward. He was one of twelve children. All but one preceded him in death. He has one surviving sister, Nancy Clossey of Plainfield, IN.
Linton was a farmer for 45 years, following in the footsteps of his father. He also drove a school bus for 33 years for Brownsburg Community School Corporation. He was instrumental in creating the Brownsburg Bus Driver's Association and held the office of its President for many years.
Linton was a long-time member of Brownsburg Church of Christ and was a deacon for a number of years. He also served a few years on the Hendricks County Fair Board and also as a 4-H leader.
He graduated from Brownsburg High School in 1952. In 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Johnson, who survives. He is also survived by six children: Jeff (Judy) Corey, Cindy (Rocky) Turner, Keith (Lisa) Ward, Kent (Joanie) Ward, Connie (Tony) Hadley, Tina (Steve) Estridge; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wed. June 24 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Funeral services will be at 11am Thursday June 25 at the Brownsburg Church of Christ, 3300 Hornaday Rd., Brownsburg, IN. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Linton's family would like to thank all the staff at Brownsburg Health Care and I.U. West Hospital for the loving care they gave to him the last two years. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.