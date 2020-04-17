Services
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Linwood E. "Blue" Tucker

Linwood E. "Blue" Tucker Obituary
Linwood E. "Blue" Tucker

Indianapolis - 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Kinston, N.C. Linwood served in the US Army and later retired from the US Postal Service. He was a loving, supportive, devoted father, and great friend to many. He is survived by his two daughters, Nikiya C. Tucker and Ayonna L. Tucker. A viewing will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10 a.m., with a private service at 1230 p.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
