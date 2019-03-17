|
|
Lisa A. Zore
Indianapolis - Lisa A. Zore, 55, Indianapolis, past away on Monday March 11th. A showing will be held on Tuesday, March 19th from 4-8 pm at St. Christopher Church in Speedway. On Wednesday March 20th there will be a showing from 10-11 am and a mass at 11am at St. Christopher Church. Following the mass there will be a procession and graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. She was a member of the Marion County Sheriff's Department and IMPD for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her mother Nancy D. Zore and her father James L. Zore. Survivors include her daughter Nicole Zore (Brianna), her life partner Scott Bright, her sisters Jamalyn Zore (Heather Eaker) and Jonalyn Zore- Swinford (Brian Swinford), and her brother Jimmy John Zore (Heather).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019