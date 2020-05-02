Lisa Johnson
Lisa Johnson

Lisa Johnson, 57, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Indianapolis, Indiana.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
