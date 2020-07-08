1/1
Lisa Louise Ball Turner
Lisa Louise Ball Turner

Carmel - Lisa Louise Ball Turner - 66 - devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away unexpectedly July 2, 2020. She was born February 10, 1954 in Indianapolis to Cecil and Elnora Ball who predeceased her. She attended Ladywood School and was graduated from Ball State University with a degree in education. She was a member of Pi Phi Sorority.

Lisa was involved with property management and events for several apartment communities around Indianapolis. In recent years she lovingly cared for her husband, Paul, whom she married November 19, 1983. Her family was the center and focus of her life. She loved giving parties, cooking and trying out new recipes, attending the Indy 500, and interior design.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, her daughter, Brittany Bailey, her sons Nicholas and Andrew, her grandsons Aiyden and Braeden, her siblings Lynda Cline, Cheryl Jacklin, and Dr. Gary Ball, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple on Sunday, July 12 from 3:00-5:00pm. Due to COVID - 19 we request that everyone follow the CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing.

Online condolences may be shared at www.FlannerBuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
