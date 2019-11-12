|
|
Lita Annette Morford
Carmel - Lita Annette Morford, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Carmel, Indiana on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born to Dr. Jean Val and Mrs. Barbara (Riffe) Carter in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 8, 1936, she grew up the daughter of the beloved town doctor in the tight-knit community of Tipton, Indiana, graduating from Tipton High School in 1954. She earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1958, later earning a master's degree from Butler University. Annette was a stay-at-home mother of four children. Later, she joined the business world, working in retail, banking, and finally as co-owner of three card & gift stores in the Indianapolis area, Natalie's Nook Hallmark, managing the Nora Plaza location. Annette had an eye for design and kept a beautiful garden and home where she often hosted gatherings for friends and family. She had seven grandchildren and was a constant presence in their lives, providing daytime care, attending recitals, concerts, games, and supporting them in their various interests. She was a longtime Pacers and Colts season ticket holder, and had tickets to the Indianapolis 500 for nearly 50 years. She presided over family Memorial Day weekend festivities including attending the 500 Festival Parade, hosting dinner at her home, and treating grandchildren to a fun Sunday out while their parents attended the race. She was a discriminating diner, and loved to eat out often with family and friends. She also enjoyed card games, mystery novels, animals of all kinds, Broadway musicals, and the neighborhood landscaping committee.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chester Morford. She is survived by her four children: Jennifer McCotter, Valorie (Steven) Gelwicks, Brent Hessong, and Natalie (James) O'Hara; her seven grandchildren: Elizabeth (Joseph) Weisenberger, Penelope (Andrew) Morgan, Patricia (Justin) Sides, Laura Halsey, Roger (Shelby) Gelwicks, Anna Skarbeck, and Marilyn Skarbeck; and her six great-grandchildren: Cecily, Jeffrey, and Lydia Morgan; Vanessa Sides; and Rose and Jane Weisenberger; and many special cousins.
Calling will be at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, on Saturday, November 16 from 2:30 -4:30 PM, with memorial service following at 4:30 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019