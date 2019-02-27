|
Lloyd 'Gene' Addington
Mooresville - Lloyd 'Gene' Addington of Mooresville was known as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He passed away in Ocala, Florida on February 15, 2019 at 80 years young. Gene was born on September 7, 1938 in Seminole, Oklahoma, the oldest son of Kenneth and Audrey Addington. He graduated from Adrian College in Michigan in 1960 and served three years with the United States Army. Gene retired in 1999 as Director of International Sales for Diamond Chain Co. He was the recipient of the Warren Pike Lifetime Achievement Award and received many other honors throughout his sales career.
For anyone who knew him, they'll remember his endless optimism, sense of humor and stories, his laugh, his skills in the kitchen and on the grill. Gene's willingness to always help those in need included ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. Or maybe the fact he was really a clown, having graduated from clown college and entertaining people as 'Flags'. Gene especially loved playing golf, which took him to the northernmost and southernmost courses of the world.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Judy (Rice) Addington, whom he married on September 7, 1992 in Indianapolis. Gene is also survived by his children, Jeff (Theresa) Addington of Kennesaw, GA and Brenda (Tom) Bailey of Westfield; step children, Donna (Richard) Watkins of Paragon, Dan Alfrey of Greenwood and Jim Alfrey of Indianapolis; brother, Bob Addington of Florida, several grandchildren & great grandchildren; brother in law, Jim Rice of Greenwood; and three beloved aunts in Oklahoma.
Gene's service will be a celebration in the truest sense of a long, fulfilling life and the unending memories he created for everyone who knew him. The Rev. Burt Brock will conduct a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the First Christian Church of Morgantown, 2717 S. Morgantown Road. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Martinsville American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guards. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meredith - Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Gene to the Salvation Army, First Christian Church of Morgantown or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 27, 2019