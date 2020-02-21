Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Lloyd A. Bridges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Lloyd A. Bridges Obituary
Rev. Lloyd A. Bridges

Rev. Lloyd A. Bridges, 67 passed February 17, 2020. On Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-7pm will be a public visitation at Covenant Community Church, 5640 Cooper Road. Homegoing Service is Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the church starting at 12noon with one hour of visitation prior to service. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Family has entrusted Kirkland Funeral and Cremation Services for final arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -