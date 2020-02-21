|
|
Rev. Lloyd A. Bridges
Rev. Lloyd A. Bridges, 67 passed February 17, 2020. On Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-7pm will be a public visitation at Covenant Community Church, 5640 Cooper Road. Homegoing Service is Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the church starting at 12noon with one hour of visitation prior to service. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Family has entrusted Kirkland Funeral and Cremation Services for final arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020