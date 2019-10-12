|
Lloyd Allen Ferris
Indianapolis - Lloyd Allen Ferris, 89, of Indianapolis passed away on October 11, 2019. A visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM with a Rosary at 7:30 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM October 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1401 S. Mickley Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46241 with a visitation from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment to follow in West Ridge Park Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019