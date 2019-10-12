Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1401 S. Mickley Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1401 S. Mickley Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Ferris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Allen Ferris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Allen Ferris Obituary
Lloyd Allen Ferris

Indianapolis - Lloyd Allen Ferris, 89, of Indianapolis passed away on October 11, 2019. A visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM with a Rosary at 7:30 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM October 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1401 S. Mickley Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46241 with a visitation from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment to follow in West Ridge Park Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now