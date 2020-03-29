|
|
Lloyd Gottfried Scott
McCordsville - Lloyd G. Scott, 72, died March 27, 2020. Lloyd retired as a corrections officer from the Pendleton Reformatory. Lloyd is survived by his wife Carolyn (Brown) Scott, sons: Brad Scott and Jason (Terri) Scott; grandson: Cameron Scott; bonus grandchildren: Taylor and Bridgette Cesnik; brothers: Bruce (Susie) Scott; Dennis (Jo) Scott; Wayne (Lisa) Scott. Graveside services will be held on Wed, April 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020