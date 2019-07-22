Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-286-6875
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
Lloyd Rohrbach Obituary
Lloyd Rohrbach

Zionsville - Lloyd Rohrbach, 81, passed away July 19, 2019 in Zionsville, Indiana. He was born to the late Lyle and Ella (Teske) Rohrbach in Paxton, Illinois.

Lloyd married Nelda Parsons on April 6, 1958 in Carbon, Indiana. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. Lloyd rose to Master Mason at the Hosbrook Masonic Lodge in New Augusta, Indiana. Lloyd was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Whitestown, Indiana, and the American Legion Post #79 in Zionsville. He belonged to the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 440.

He is survived by his wife, Nelda, daughter, Lauri Rorhbach of Lebanon and son, Charles Flint Rohrbach of Bloomington. Lloyd is also survived by his granddaughter, Madeline (Cook) Zinski, and great granddaughter, Juliynn Zinski, both of Thorntown, Indiana. As well as, sisters: Betty Hanson, Joyce Sparnberg, Dorothy Reichert and Norma Cluver.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his siblings: Roger Rohrbach, Lois Benner, and Charles Rohrbach.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24th at 2 P.M. at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore Street, Zionsville, Indiana. Friends and family may visit from 12 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in honor of Lloyd.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 22, 2019
