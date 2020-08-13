Logan Michael Trout
Brownsburg - Logan Michael Trout, age 16, of Brownsburg, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on September 16, 2003 to Kenneth Roger and Melissa Lynn (Kenworthy) Trout.
Logan loved Jesus. He loved his family. And he loved life. He was a kind and gentle soul, who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone, no questions asked. Logan had a passion for games of all kinds - the more strategy involved the better. Whether playing Dungeons and Dragons, the latest Xbox RPG, or chess with his Dad, Logan was happiest playing games with his loved ones. A junior at Brownsburg High School, Logan was active on the Cross-Country Team and BHS Men's Choir, The Blend. He loved working in the family restaurant and cared deeply for his Wings, Etc. family. He was a hard worker and loyal friend.
Logan is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Melissa Trout of Brownsburg; siblings, Kendall Elizabeth (Matthew) Taylor of Avon, Hayden Alexander Trout of Brownsburg, Mackenzie Lynn Trout of Avon, and Jacob Matthew (Alejandra Gil) Trout of Brownsburg; paternal grandmother, Patricia Trout of Greenfield; maternal grandmother, Donna Kenworthy of Ft. Mill, SC; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Everett Trout; maternal grandfather, Ronald Eugene Kenworthy; and his aunt, Pamela Kay Trout.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at New Palestine United Methodist Church, 3565 S. 500 W., New Palestine, IN 46163. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the church. The family invites you to watch Logan's service through Facebook Live on Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory's Facebook page. Rev. Michael Davis will be officiating. Burial will follow at Philadelphia Cemetery in Greenfield. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.
Guests please enter through door #11 for both visitation and service. Florists please deliver to the church's main entrance under the drive through awning.
As an alternative to flowers, the family also welcomes donations in Logan's name to Riley Children's Foundation. Memorial contributions may be made by mail, by website at rileykids.org
, or envelopes will be available at the church. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com
. The family would be grateful for any photos or memories of Logan to be sent to loveforlogantrout@gmail.com or shared on social media with the hashtag #loveforlogantrout.
Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.