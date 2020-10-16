1/1
Logan Robert Widdicombe
{ "" }
Logan Robert Widdicombe

Indianapolis - Logan Robert Widdicombe,

35, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born on July 12, 1985, in Indianapolis, IN, Logan attended St. Richard's School and later Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School before graduating from Loyola University New Orleans. While in New Orleans, he was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and attended St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia. Logan never met a challenge he couldn't face. Quietly steadfast, he lived his life fully, forwardly, and lovingly.

Logan will be remembered by his wife, Deidre; sister, Beth; parents; Lynn and Barry; his two cats, Sun and Colonel Mustard; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and life-long friends.

The family encourages everyone to be an organ donor and requests memorial gifts to benefit the "Logan Widdicombe Nursing Scholarship Fund" (Ascension St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Rd. Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN. 46260 or https://give.stvincent.org/donate). Please note "in honor of Logan Widdicombe to benefit the Logan Widdicombe Nursing Scholarship Fund".






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
