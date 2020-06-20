Lois Ann McKinzie
Indianapolis - Lois Ann McKinzie, 85 of Indianapolis, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1934. A service will be held on June 24, 2020 at 12PM. Visitation will being at 10AM. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Indianapolis - Lois Ann McKinzie, 85 of Indianapolis, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1934. A service will be held on June 24, 2020 at 12PM. Visitation will being at 10AM. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.