Lois Ann Meyer
1931 - 2020
Lois Ann Meyer

July 12, 1931-April 24, 2020

Lois Ann (Shelton) Meyer, 88, of Anderson died April 24, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born July 12, 1931, in Deputy, IN; the daughter of E.T. and Florence (Blake) Shelton. She was an English teacher for The Metropolitan School District of Perry Township in the Indianapolis area for most of her career.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ruth Ann Evans of Lafayette, California and Cindy Meyer of Anderson; four grandchildren, Sarah (Blumentritt) (Garth) Hebbler, Rachel Blumentritt, Wil Meyer Dubree, Charlie Meyer Dubree; two great-grandsons, Jack Hebbler and Cash Hebbler; siblings, Gerald "Bud" Shelton, Betty (Shelton) Cain, Sara Sue (Shelton) (John) Burton, Michael (Sandra) Shelton, Lorena (Shelton) (Darrell) Sipes; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Barbara (Johnson) Shelton and a son-in-law, Gary Blumentritt.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled funeral arrangements.

Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
