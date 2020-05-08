Lois Ann Pinson Scholl
1925 - 2020
Lois Ann Pinson Scholl

Carmel - Lois Ann Pinson Scholl, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the St. Vincent Hospital of Carmel Indiana. She was born on August 23, 1925 in Uniontown, Kentucky to the late Johnnie T. Sutton and Elizabeth Wilson. In addition to her parents and adoptive mother, Stella Gerard of Geneva, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her first husband Harold H. Pinson and second husband Lloyd W. Scholl. Additionally, she was preceded in death by five brothers; James Delvin Sutton, George Elvis Sutton, Everett Howard Sutton, John Woodrow Sutton, Arthur Ray Sutton; and one sister, Fannie Sutton.

Lois graduated from Smith Mills, KY H.S. and then attended Lockyear Business College in Evansville, In., where she was a member of Alpha Iota Sorority. Following the death of her first husband she began a 20 year career working at the Indiana Division of Code Enforcement. Her greatest joy was spending time with her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, baking for friends and family, and reading her Bible. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Indianapolis, IN.

Survivors include two sons, Michael and wife Sue Pinson of Bristol, VA and John and wife Linda Pinson of Mooresville, IN; stepdaughter Lisa Shore; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Green House Cottages of Carmel, IN where she has been an elder for the past two years, and to the nurses and doctors at St. Vincent hospital for the kindness and care shown to Ms. Scholl during several recent stays.

A private funeral service will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, with Pastor John Reeder of Northside Baptist Church officiating. A graveside service will be held at Fairmont Cemetery, Henderson, KY at a later date with Pastor Larry Butler officiating.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
