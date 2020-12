Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Anne Lyon



Shelbyville - Lois Anne (Mowery) Lyon, age 85, of Shelbyville, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Greenfield. Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store