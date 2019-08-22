|
Lois Edna (Cullop) Norris
Indianapolis - Our beloved mother, Lois E. Norris, 83, was reunited with the love of her life, Kenny, and her blessed Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Lois Edna Cullop was born to Theodore Harvey Cullop, Sr. and Hazel Marie Morley Cullop in Detroit, MI., on November 12, 1935. When Lois was an infant, the Cullop family returned home to Bruceville, IN., where Lois grew and attended school.
She met and fell in love with Kenneth Eugene Norris of Sandborn, IN. They were married January 6, 1955, and moved to Indianapolis . They made a home in Indianapolis and raised their family. They had just celebrated 49 years of marriage when Kenny passed in 2004. They were active members of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and were involved in many of the church's programs.
Lois and Kenny were proud and devoted parents to: Sally Ann Cope (Brian) Algonquin, IL., Penny Lynn Bond (Ron) Indianapolis, IN., Lorraine Marie Taylor (Chuck) Carmel, IN., Karen Elaine Sylvester (Jeff) Fortville, IN., Julie Kay Bullard (Doug) Indianapolis, IN., and finally Daniel Alan Norris (Susan) Beech Grove, IN. They blessed her with 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren whom she loved and prayed for, and all of them survive her.
Lois spent her professional career in the bookkeeping field, working in the accounting department for the Indiana Department of Transportation 16 years before retiring in 2001.
For the past 14 years Lois cherished a special friendship with Richard E. Cox who preceded her in death.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 4:00 - 8:00pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, at 10:00 with the funeral at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 2015 S. Arlington Ave, Indianapolis. Burial will be at Sandborn Cemetery, Sandborn, IN at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International.
To read Lois's complete life story, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019