Lois Evelyn Lee
Beech Grove - Lois Evelyn Lee, 89, of Beech Grove, IN, passed away September 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4 -7PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be held the following day, Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10AM at Holy Spirit Church, 7243 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. To read Lois's complete life story, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019