Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Burkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jane Burkett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Jane Burkett Obituary
Lois Jane Burkett

Avon - Lois Jane Burkett, 89, Avon, formerly of Monrovia, passed away January 31, 2020. Friends and family will gather Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10 am to 12 Noon at the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will follow at 12 Noon. Burial will be in the Clayton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal charity. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Jane's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now