Lois Jane Burkett
Avon - Lois Jane Burkett, 89, Avon, formerly of Monrovia, passed away January 31, 2020. Friends and family will gather Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10 am to 12 Noon at the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will follow at 12 Noon. Burial will be in the Clayton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal charity. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Jane's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020