Lois Jean Jose
Indianapolis - Lois Jean Jose, "Jean," died in her home on May 15, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1935 to Edwin C. Jose and Lois (Graff) Jose. She attended Broad Ripple High School and Butler University graduating with an AB and a teaching license. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and served as president. Jean worked as a legal secretary in Eli Lilly's legal department. After receiving a Master of Library Science degree from Indiana University, she worked for the Indiana State Library as Assistant Director retiring in 1990. Jean was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and the Women's Department Club where she served as president from 1995-1999, 2000-2001, and 2010-2019.
Jean was preceded in death by both of her parents.
There will be a graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 17, 2019