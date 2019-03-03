Services
Lois Jean Platt


Portland, ME - Portland, ME - (Lois) Jean Platt passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. She lived at Seventy-Five State Street, Portland, Maine, where in her final days she was well loved and cared for. Better known as Jean, she was full of life and graciousness.

She was born in 1922, and grew up in Greenwood, Indiana, the only child of Ray and Nora Barber. Before WWII, she married my dad, Arnold Thompson, and waited four years while he served in the Navy. When my dad passed in 1970, she moved to St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, and married Ray Platt. I would like everyone to remember my mother as a person who loved the outdoors, especially, the beach.

Jean had a wide circle of friends, about whom she cared deeply, centered around the Congregational Church in Cumberland, Maine. She also had lifelong friends in our (then small) town of Greenwood, Indiana, as well as many beach friends in St. Pete Beach.

We will have a memorial service this summer in Greenwood Indiana, and a small service at our house in Cumberland, Maine.

Thanks, everyone, for being my mom's friends! With love to all, Cindy Thompson and Norajean Ferris.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Jean's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019
