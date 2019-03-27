Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Resources
Lois M. (Lawson) Crabtree

Lois M. (Lawson) Crabtree Obituary
Lois M. Crabtree (Lawson)

Indianapolis - Lois M. (Lawson) Crabtree, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 20, 2019. She is survived by her children Elaine Crabtree, Dale (Tami) Crabtree, grandchildren Blaine and Amelia, and 3 sisters. She was preceded in death by husband Phillip Crabtree and son Bruce. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 5-8 p.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, (visitation beginning 1 hour prior), at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Rd., Indianapolis, 46222. See full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
