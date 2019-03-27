|
|
Lois M. Crabtree (Lawson)
Indianapolis - Lois M. (Lawson) Crabtree, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 20, 2019. She is survived by her children Elaine Crabtree, Dale (Tami) Crabtree, grandchildren Blaine and Amelia, and 3 sisters. She was preceded in death by husband Phillip Crabtree and son Bruce. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 5-8 p.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, (visitation beginning 1 hour prior), at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Rd., Indianapolis, 46222. See full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019