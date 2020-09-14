Lois M. (Riner) Weddell
Indianapolis - Lois M. (Riner) Weddell, 85 of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at her home. She was born February 27, 1935 in Kingsport, TN to Charlie and Addie (Pridemore) Riner. She graduated from Clearspring High School in Clearspring, IN as valedictorian of her class. Lois married Ed Weddell, the love of her life June 14, 1952 in Bedford, IN. Lois worked at Eli Lilly for 18 years, retiring in 1997. After, retiring, Lois and Ed enjoyed spending winters in Florida, walking, and riding their tandem bicycle for exercise. She was a long time member of Ladies Only where she enjoyed water aerobics and socializing with her many friends. She was a member of Suburban Baptist Church in Indianapolis. Lois was a loving wife and mother and will be missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved to read the newspaper from front to back and do word search puzzles. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Ed Weddell, her daughter, Debbie (Ron) Humes of Franklin, IN, her sister, Linda (Eldon) Bradley of Lynn Center, IL, her sisters-in-law, Evelyn Crawford of Brownstown, IN and Judy Goen of Greenwood, IN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bunt Riner, and her sisters, Charlene Scott, Marlin Evans and Gloria Cleaver. Pastor Ford Glover and her nephew, Pastor Tim Weddell will conduct a service 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN. Friends may call Wednesday from 11:00 am until service time. Burial will be in Nebo Memorial Park Cemetery in Martinsville, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Suburban Baptist Church, 722 East County Line Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services. You are invited to read Lois's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
