Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Martin Obituary
Lois Martin

Avon - Lois Jeanne Gansert Martin, 86, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.

She was born July 20, 1933 in Connersville, IN, daughter of Wm. Russell and Cecile Frances (Ward) Gansert.

On September 5, 1953, she married Charles E. Martin. She is survived by their four daughters; Donna Kimpel, Gayle Jones, Karen (Terry) Pennington, Linda (Bob) Lutes, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothea Thiesing of Manassas, VA and Patricia Conner of Plainfield; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Gansert of Hohenwald, TN and Pearline Brahm of Ferdinand; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Charles E. Martin; her parents; one brother, Russell Eugene Gansert; and grandson, Robert Jones.

Lois was an active, life-time member of Ben Davis Christian Church and a Registered Nurse in Administration at Methodist Hospital for 40+ years, retiring in 1995. After retiring, she was a volunteer nurse at various medical clinics for many years.

Services will be at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon with visitation on Saturday, February 8, from 11 am - 1 pm. Funeral service will follow visitation beginning at 1 pm followed by interment at Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now