Lois Martin
Avon - Lois Jeanne Gansert Martin, 86, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1933 in Connersville, IN, daughter of Wm. Russell and Cecile Frances (Ward) Gansert.
On September 5, 1953, she married Charles E. Martin. She is survived by their four daughters; Donna Kimpel, Gayle Jones, Karen (Terry) Pennington, Linda (Bob) Lutes, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothea Thiesing of Manassas, VA and Patricia Conner of Plainfield; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Gansert of Hohenwald, TN and Pearline Brahm of Ferdinand; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Charles E. Martin; her parents; one brother, Russell Eugene Gansert; and grandson, Robert Jones.
Lois was an active, life-time member of Ben Davis Christian Church and a Registered Nurse in Administration at Methodist Hospital for 40+ years, retiring in 1995. After retiring, she was a volunteer nurse at various medical clinics for many years.
Services will be at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon with visitation on Saturday, February 8, from 11 am - 1 pm. Funeral service will follow visitation beginning at 1 pm followed by interment at Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020