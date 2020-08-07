Lois Maxine Baker
Greenwood - Lois "Maxine" Baker
On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Lois
"Maxine" Baker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 91.
Maxine was born on November 11, 1928 to Elmer and Emma (Emmert) Foster and graduated from Southport High School in 1947. On May 8, 1948 she married Richard A. Baker. They raised three sons, Steve, Tom, and Gary, and two daughters, Barb and Christi.
As a loyal devoted mother and homemaker, Maxine was very active in her children's activities, both in and outside of school. She was actively involved in P.T.A. and also served many years as a Den Mother for Scouts and school room Mother. Maxine spent countless hours chauffeuring her children to and from practices and attending hundreds of ballgames, dance recitals, and band contests. She was also an excellent seamstress and assisted in making many cheerleading and dance costumes for her daughters. As a grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, she and her husband, Richard (Poppy), continued to attend various athletic and academic activities throughout their lives. She was also a great fan of the "Colts" and "Pacers", never missing a game. In retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively, visiting 48 of the 50 states. Her hobbies included gardening, painting, and long walks with her husband on the beach in Siesta Key, Florida. Maxine was an active member of Elevation Church.
Maxine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Richard on May 20, 2020, her parents Elmer and Emma Foster, a son-in-law, Brent Williams, and granddaughter, Laura Baker.
She is survived by her three sons, Steve (Joyce), Tom (Carol), Gary (Jean) and her two daughters, Barb (Phil) Bova, and Christi Williams; her adored grandchildren, Joseph (Amy) Baker, Jill (Adam) Stetzel, Owen (Amy Biglow) Baker, Gavin Baker, Zachary Bova, Garrett (Ashley) Bova, Kelsey (Justin) Leach, Dustin Baker, Wes (Wendy) Williams and Olivia Williams and her great grandchildren, Katie, Paige, and Ryan Baker and Braycin, Saybrah and Zayden Stetzel.
Visitation will be observed from 12:00-2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11 at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. The funeral service will be immediately following at 2:00 PM.
She will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made the Alzheimer's Association
