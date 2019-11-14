Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
Lois "Louise" McKee

Lois "Louise" McKee Obituary
Lois "Louise" McKee

Pelham, AL - Lois "Louise" McKee, 89, formerly of Shelbyville and Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Shelby Baptist Health Systems in Alabaster, Alabama.

Visitation from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville, funeral at 4:30 p.m.

Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.

www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
