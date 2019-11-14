|
|
Lois "Louise" McKee
Pelham, AL - Lois "Louise" McKee, 89, formerly of Shelbyville and Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Shelby Baptist Health Systems in Alabaster, Alabama.
Visitation from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville, funeral at 4:30 p.m.
Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019