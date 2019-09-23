|
Lois Pearl Wright
Indianapolis - Mrs. Lois Pearl Wright, Indianapolis, passed away on the early afternoon of Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Westminster Village North surrounded by her loved ones. She was 83. Lois was born September 24, 1935 in Fairhaven, Ohio, a daughter of the late Beniah and Olsie (Wilson) Miller.
Lois was a 1953 graduate of Central High School in Madison, Indiana and was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and family all her life, looking after them and taking care of their needs.
She spent her leisure time gardening, doing puzzles and reading as well as attending flea markets. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed basketball and baseball with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Braves being her favorite teams.
Lois is survived by her children, Kathryn Devlin, Vicky Gundlach, Steven (Tammy) Wright, Jeffery (Gretchen) Wright and John Wright; sisters, Wilma Swindal, Martha Thomas, Mildred Strangeway and Ruth Rowlett; brother, Everett Miller; her granddaughter, Michelle Wright, whom Lois raised after her mother's passing; 18 additional grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in passing by her husband, John R. Wright; daughters, Betty Wright and Mary Jo Wright Elmore; siblings, Nellie Branham, Eva Harvie, Gene Miller, Beniah Miller and Robert 'Bob' Miller.
Funeral services for Lois will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Burial will follow to Washington Park East Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of service at the mortuary.
Lois will be greatly missed by her family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019